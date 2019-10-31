news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Sekondi, October 31, GNA - The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has put in place a taskforce to inspect, arrest and prosecute residents of high class residential areas in the Metropolis who fail to keep their environment clean.

Mr Anthony Sam the Metropolitan Chief Executive who made this known in an interview with GNA at Sekondi pointed out that, despite the frantic efforts to rid the metropolis of waste and to prevent disease transmission in the communities some residents within areas like Beach Road, Airport Ridge, Chapel Hill, SIC and other first class residential areas failed to keep their places tidy.

He bemoaned the situation where residents from these first class residential areas did not participate in the Sanitation Day Exercise and urged Assembly Members of the respective areas to appeal to their electorates to participate effectively and efficiently during the exercise to rid the city of filth.

Mr Sam pointed out that the performance of service providers have increased considerably since they have been able to expand their service coverage by registering many more clients to the house-to-house waste collection services.

He said that the efforts of the service providers have yielded positive results thereby reducing the incidence of indiscriminate /clandestine dumping of solid waste within the communities.

The MCE said, thirty-two containers have been positioned at vantage areas in Takoradi Sub-Metro, Sekondi Sub-Metro and Essikado Ketan Sub-Metro and that management intends adding one service provider to Essikado-Ketan Sub-Metro since the area keeps growing rapidly.

Touching on how the Assembly was managing liquid waste in the Metropolis, the MCE hinted that the scheduled maintenance of the liquid waste treatment facility at the Landfill Site has been carried out as planned, thereby enhancing the performance of the Septage Treatment Facility.

He was happy to announce that the sludge removed from the facility for the first time in its operations was used to produce compost/manure which can be used for both agricultural and horticultural purposes

GNA