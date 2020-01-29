news, story, article

By Deborah Osei-Twum/ Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Takoradi, Jan 29, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Anthony Kobina kurentsir Sam has hinted that measures have been put in place to redevelop the Takoradi market circle into an ultra-modern facility .

He said it was imperative to get an ultra-modern market similar to that of Kejetia in Kumasi to meet the demands of traders in the Metropolis.

The MCE in an interview said he was motivated to redevelop the Takoradi market circle into an ultra-modern facility when he visited the newly constructed kejetia market two years ago.

He said the Regional Minister Mr kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was also in support of the plan and that everything possible would be done to redevelop the Takoradi market.

Some market women the GNA spoke to concerning the MCE's intention, said they zealously look forward to the Metropolitan Assembly’s plan to redevelop the market.

Daavi Ama, a beans seller said the redevelopment of the market to suit the status of the oil city was very important and pleaded with the authorities not to be biased in the allocation of stalls and stores if the facility is completed.

Another market woman pleaded with the Assembly to give early notice and provide them with alternative places to trade when the reconstruction exercise starts.

Mr Abu Raman, a butcher suggested that the redeveloped market should have suitable structures such as cold stores for them to preserve fresh meat and fish.

“Who does not appreciate good things? We patiently wait on them to redevelop our market. As you can see, the sanitary conditions will improve in our butchery if this is done’’, he added.

A vegetable expressed concern about the security situation in market now, stressing that theft has been a major headache for them in the market.

She therefore suggested that security should be Paramount in the redevelopment of the market.

The market women however complained about the marginal decline in sales as compared to that of January last year.

They appealed to the government to help create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive by providing subsidies to farmers and tax waivers on commodities to encourage patronage of goods and services.

