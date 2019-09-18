news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, on Wednesday, said the outcome of the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests on the Takoradi girls kidnapping case was shocking and heartbreaking to the country.

“President Akufo-Addo has had the opportunity to personally express his condolences to the bereaved families and we will continue to engage the families and provide them with the necessary support,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the mid-week press briefing in Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah conveyed the condolences of government to the bereaved families, describing the outcome of the report as painful.

He said the Police administration regrets that it could not get sufficient actionable intelligence in good time to avert the killings.

However, the Service has arrested the suspects behind the heinous crime and would ensure that the perpetrators are dealt with in accordance with the law, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

The Minister urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to offer support to the bereaved families in this difficult and painful period.

On Monday, September 16, Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, confirmed at a press conference that the DNA tests conducted on human remains suspected to be the bodies of the four missing Takoradi girls was positive and thus confirmed their death.

The Police Service, he said, had informed the families of the victims of the outcome of the test, noting that the remains retrieved from a septic tanks in a suburb of Takoradi, were those of Ms Ruth Abakah, Ms Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ms Ruth Love Quayson and Ms Priscilla Kuranchie.

They were kidnapped by a kidnapping syndicate operating in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, last year.

GNA