By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Bankyease (WR), Oct. 7, GNA - The Takoradi Central Church of Christ has given the state a one million cedis donation from its treasury in support of the free senior high school model initiated by the government.



The free senior high school model hinges on SDG four which enjoins states to provide access to quality and affordable education to all citizenry in growing a more empowered and enlightened societies for development, eradication of diseases and general wellbeing of the human race.

Brother Dan Owusu -Asiamah (snr), the lead Preacher of the Takoradi Central Church of Christ, told the press that education was key and free education came with huge cost, hence the commitment of the Church to ensure that such a laudable initiative by the government was given a boost by well-meaning individuals and organisations in society.

"I have run outreach Africa vocational institute for twelve years free of any charges and I know thousands of students who would have become social burden had their lives not turned around...that is the joy with which our Church and its leaders decided to make this donation to the government to enhance the process and we pledge our yearly commitment to the scheme".

Brother Owusu-Asiamah entreated churches around who run schools to be moderate in charging fees and also contribute a fraction of the income of the Church to support state initiatives that helped in molding the intellectual capacities of communities and its people.

The lead Preacher also called on the government to invest more in human security and bring to a closure the issues surrounding the death of the MP Mr J.B Danquah, Ahmed Sulle and the kidnapped girls in Takoradi adding, “state security is paramount to everyday life".

