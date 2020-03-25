news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - Dr Nana Ato Authur, Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) has asked staff of Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take their annual leave to avoid overcrowding in their various offices.

A statement signed by Dr Ato Arthur and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "the LGS has noted with concern the overcrowded nature of some of its offices in the RCCs and MMDAs, which may breach the Ghana Health Service directives on keeping at least (2) metres apart and social distancing."

It therefore advised staff of the RCCs and MMDAs to take their annual leave to reduce overcrowding in the various offices to prevent the spread of the CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19).

Dr Ato Arthur according to the statement tasked RCCs and MMDAs to adopt flexible working practices to prevent the spread of the (COVID-19).

He recommended a flexible shift system, Time off in Lieu, Encourage staff to take their annual leave and working from home if possible as some of the practices.

"These flexible working practices should be done without compromising the quality of work output."

The statement said Chief Directors/Regional Coordinating Directors and Directors who adopted any of these flexible working practices to take the necessary steps to ensure that efficient and effective systems and processes were put in place to comprise service delivery at the various levels.

The statement said the COVID-19 pandemic globally continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of Ghanaians and as at Wednesday, 25th March, 2020, Ghana's number of confirmed cases had increased to 68 with three deaths as announced by the Minister of Health, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The statement said the current development required that additional precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and stakeholders.

"In view of the above, all RCCs and MMDAs are to suspend the Biometric Electronic Clocking System till further notice and are encouraged to adhere to the precautionary measures stated by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, Avoid shaking hands, Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing."

The statement according to the MoH measures also advised all to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep, Stay home if they feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call : 0509497700, 0558439868.

It said Adherence to the above directives is key to the safety of staff.

GNA