By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Mr George F. Ayisi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has urged Ghanaians to always look out for safe places in their communities to take refuge whenever there was rain or danger of flood.

He said the NADMO had identified safe havens like schools, churches and community centres where people who were out of their homes could take shelter when it was raining to save their lives.

Mr Ayisi, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and said the organization had created awareness among the citizens on these safety measures.

“We have even educated the people on the access routes to the safe havens,” and therefore the citizens must assist for their own safety.

The PRO urged Ghanaians to be careful, be awake, and pay attention to warnings by the Ghana Meteorological Service and act accordingly.

“If you are leaving in flood prone areas know how to go about doing things. Don’t leave your children to play in flood waters because it is dangerous,” he said.

Speaking on yesterday’s downpour, Mr Ayisi observed that most parts of Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions got flooded.

