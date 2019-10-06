news, story, article

Gomoa Osamkrom (C/R) Oct. 6, GNA - The Sycamore Tree Foundation has donated assorted items valued at 20,000.00 Cedis to the Osamkrom Prison Camp.



The items include bags of rice, washing powered soap, boxes of biscuits and first aid boxes with medicines.

The Foundation is a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) which identifies challenges at the community level and collectively help to address them.

Ms Patience Okpati, founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation who made the presentation at the forecourt of the Camp, said the donation was its widow’s mite to show its love to the inmates for them to feel part of the society.

She assured the management of the facility that her outfit will continuously support the upkeep of the inmates.

Deputy Superintendent of Prison Mrs. A. L. Asuma, who received the items on behalf of the entire Camp, expressed her gratitude to the NGO for considering to support the Camp to ease the plight of the inmates and assured that the items will be used for the intended purpose.

She enumerated a number of challenges the Camp faces but stressed that the notable one among them which needed immediate attention was the roofing leakages which makes life unbearable for the inmates each time it rains.

Later, Officers of the Camp led members of the Foundation to interact with the inmates, and also advised them to strictly abide by their reformation rules for them to lead worthy lives and never indulge in activities that could send them back to prison, when they are discharged.

GNA