Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - Mr Philipp Stalder, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, on Thursday joined the list of high profile dignitaries and personalities to give their approval of the punctuality campaign.

This makes him the fifth ambassador and the 27th high profile personality to endorse the campaign which began two years ago.

The campaign led by Punctuality Ghana Foundation is to solicit the support of development partners and other stakeholders in addressing the poor attitude towards time management and work that greatly slows down the development of the country.

Speaking at a short ceremony held at the embassy in Accra, Mr Stalder said punctuality was not only critical for facilitating national development but it depicted a mark of respect and courtesy.

“We the Swiss have quite a strict attitude to punctuality, and it might be indeed be one of the reasons why our trains and our infrastructure are in place. People really start on time when they are asked to have meetings, management and staff work”, he said.

“To be punctual is also a measure of respect and courtesy. When you are late for about five or ten minutes just call the one expecting you as a sign of respect. It’s a way to communicate and open things up”, he said.

While applauding the foundation for initiating the laudable programme which targeted the youth, he urged them to give attention to public office holders as their actions and inactions towards time could impact positively or otherwise on the younger generation.

Mr Stalder said this has also affected the development of the country because much time is wasted on unproductive activities at the expense of fruitful ones.

Naa Meryeh Quaynor-Mettle, Project Coordinator of Punctuality Ghana Foundation, said: “We cherish the various contributions of our development partners towards our national effort. However, to sustain and build on such assistance, we strongly believe that our development partners could help support the punctuality call in charting the path of creating the necessary awareness and education needed to foster productivity”.

Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, the Lead Crusader of the Foundation, called for a renewed mindset towards time management and work to facilitate national development.

