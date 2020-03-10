news, story, article

By Ansah Isaac Larbi, GNA



Suhum (E/R), Mar. 10, GNA - The people of Suhum in the Eastern Region and its environs were treated to some beautiful culture display during the 63rd Independence Day anniversary parade held at the Suhum Roman Park.

In attendance was the Suhum Senior High Technical School brass band which thrilled and entertained the crowd with some patriotic songs and choral music.

In all 4 cadet corps from the Senior High Schools in the municipality took part in the parade with about 950 students and pupils from some selected Primary, Junior and Senior High Schools; members from the various political parties, youth and religious organization and the market women also participated in the parade.

Mrs Margaret Darko Darkwa, the Municipal Chief Executive, took the salute and inspected the parade.

The Suhum New Town Presbyterian Primary School won the first position in the parade in the primary category, Kokooso Aboabo Primary School came second and Suhum ‘MA' Experimental School came third.

In the Junior High School (JHS) category, Suhum New Town JHS won the first place, Kokooso Aboabo JHS came second and Kofigya JHS came third.

In the SHS category, Suhum Senior High Technical School came first, Suhum Community Vocational, Presbyterian SHS and Islamic Girls SHS came second and third respectively.

GNA