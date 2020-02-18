news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb.18 GNA - Mrs Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has called on government to collaborate with the institution to sanitize land administration in Ghana.



According to her, Ghana should not delude itself into thinking that time would resolve all the land management issues and challenges in the country, be it land guards, galamsey, quack Surveyors among others.

“We must demand excellent land management and Land Administration systems for ourselves”

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah made the call at a press conference in Accra to outline programmes and activities for this year’s Surveyors Week celebration.

This year’s celebration would mark the 15th Surveyors week and 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020.

The Week, on the theme “Surveying and the emerging technologies for national development”, which started on February 15th, at the Bank of Ghana, Auditorium, University of Ghana will end on to 23rd February, 2020.

As part of the Surveyors Week the GhIS will hold seminars to build the capacity of surveyors.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah also called on government to expedite work on the Survey Council Bill which is intended to regulate the surveying business in the country.

She urged the government to ensure that non-surveyors are prevented from advising on land and land administration matters which she says have created a lot of chaos in the system.

She advocated the need for only professional Quantity Surveyors to be allowed to prepare and monitor all projects budgets in the country especially public projects.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah also urged Ghanaian surveyors to adopt innovations in the performance of their core duties in the built and natural environment for the national development.

She said there is the need for the GhIS to re-focus on researching, designing and delivering lifelong learning throughout the professional career of its membership.

She noted that some professionals were already embracing these new technologies.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah also said surveyors need to develop data standards which would protect consumers and businesses by ensuring the utmost level of professionalism was employed across all survey practices.

She indicated that emerging technologies in surveying is increasing competition in the professional practice, usually coming from outside the practice and those encroaching on the practice.

The present and future surveyor must be an expert at embracing new technologies and profiting from them.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah further stated that the advent of digitization has brought revolutionary changes to the methods and instrumentation of surveying and it appears that the initial training and special qualities of the surveyors are no longer a precondition for the practice of surveying.

She said currently, many tools and techniques have been developed or improved upon for the acquisition, analysis and interpretation of survey data with a high degree of accuracy, flexibility, simplicity and cost reduction.

She said this development poses new challenges for the traditional surveyor who needs to cope with the new trend.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah also explained that the rapid change and modernisation introduced into surveying technologies would not be meaningful if they are not supported by an equally up-to-date dynamic workforce.

She said the technological advancement requires the training of personnel at home and abroad in the use and management of these modern tools.

