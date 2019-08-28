news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28 GNA - Surfline, a Ghanaian owned telecommunications 4G LTE Service provider as part of its 5th anniversary celebration launched a road safety campaign in Accra to educate drivers and pedestrians on road safety.

The campaign, which is in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission is on the theme: “Don’t use your Phone while driving.”

Mr Rene Louis Gameli Kwame, the Chief Executive Officer of Surfline in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said it was their social and corporate responsibility to assist in creating road safety awareness as the figures of road accidents and fatalities in the country kept rising.

He said Surfline, the first to introduce 4G LTE services in Ghana could not avoid being part of road safety, “since we have had an interesting five years of providing excellent and quality services to our customers.

“Though there have been challenges like any other start-up would face, our customers would attest to the quality and excellent uninterrupted services we have churned out so far.”

Mr Kwame said they would sensitise the drivers, pedestrians and customers not to use 4G services , while driving or crossing the road “as Ghanaians and Surfline need everyone alive in the coming years."

Mr Victor Bilson, the Greater Accra Regional Planning Manager at the National Road Safety Commission lauded Surfline for their services throughout the year while expressing gratitude to them for choosing road safety awareness to celebrate their anniversary.

He said the awareness would go a long way to reduce road accidents and fatalities, adding "We at the Commission are happy to partner Surfline in this programme,” and urged all Ghanaians to join hands to help prevent accidents.

GNA