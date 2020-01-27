news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu, has called on African rulers to unite and support development initiatives by their descendants in the diaspora to grow their respective nations.

He said the times of wars were over and “what we need now is unity for progress and prosperity of Africa and our nations as a whole.”

Nii Kinka Dowuona also the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, made the call when a delegation of African Views Organization, an American nonprofit organization, paid a courtesy call on him and his elders at Osu, to seek his support for the establishment of a Royal Institute of Global African Culture and Tradition in Ghana.

The African Views Organization focuses on the well-being of society by promoting cultural sustainability and cultural harmony through social research, community assessment, resource mapping and project development.

The delegation was led by Nana Otu Lartey I, of Akwamu Dwenase Traditional Area of Bono Ahafo Region.

Nii Kinka Dowuona said the Europeans had benefitted from the slave trade and the time had come for Africans to profit from the knowledge acquired by their descendants in the Diaspora.

He said a journey of a thousand mile begins with a step and that the visit by the delegation marks the beginning of the development activities, adding that “we should avoid saying they are doing it, but rather we should come together and commit ourselves to work hand-in-hand with them to achieve success.

“We should firmly hold the agenda of the establishment of the Royal Institute of Global African Culture and Tradition as ours and support it so that we all enjoy the benefit.”

The Paramount Chief extended gratitude to the delegation for taking the decision to establish the institute first in Ghana and assured them of the support of the people.

Dr Wale Idris Ajibade, the Executive Director of African Views Organisation, told journalists that Nana Otu Lartey together with him took the decision to establish the institute and realized that this could be very difficult without including the kings of Africa.

“The simple reason is that it is from our kings that nations were taken, their resources were taken, and kingdoms were broken, so if we do not repair the kingdoms whatever we’ve been doing would be imaginary,” he said.

Dr Ajibade said his organization has embarked on bringing the realization to African royals and kingdoms so that together “we can have representation at the United Nations, speak with one voice, and be responsible for the proper development of our people.”

“We have presented this idea to many kings in Africa; three have decided to establish the Royal Institute, but the first to take the initiative and move forward with it was Nana Otu Lartey and that is why we are here in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Ajibade said: “It is an important cause for our development as African people.

He appealed to individuals and organizations to support the establishment of the Royal Institute as Ghana always takes the lead in many fields of development in Africa.

Nii Kinka Dowuona later signed a book to signify the support of the traditional leaders of Osu in the establishment of the Royal Institute of Global African Culture and Tradition in Ghana.

GNA