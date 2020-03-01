news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Mar. 01, GNA – The pre-burial funeral and burial of the late ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II has ended peacefully in Sunyani.

As customs and tradition demand, she was buried late-night Friday at the Sunyani royal mausoleum to join her ancestors.

Nana Osei Kyeretwie Duako, the Sunyani ‘Adomakohene’ and a member of the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Sunday in Sunyani, that the entire programme that started late-night Tuesday, was “very successful”.

Nana Duako conceded though, one could not achieve complete success in any event since there was no ideal situation in the world, the entire ceremony had achieved “great success”, he added.

Nana Puduo II died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

In keeping with ‘Akan’ customs and tradition, the Sunyani Traditional Council with Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area as President through a Funeral Planning Committee chaired by Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the ‘Akwamuhene’ of the traditional area, scheduled a ‘Doteyie’ (pre-burial funeral) between late evening of Tuesday, February 25 to Friday, February 26 evening to precede her interment.

Within that four-day period, the mortal remains of Nana Puduo II was laid in state at the ‘Boahen Korkor Fie’ (the new Sunyani palace) at Asufufu, a suburb in Sunyani for public view.

Against this background, the Sunyani township was generally quiet throughout Wednesday to Friday as a sign of respect for the late ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’ (Paramount Queen of Sunyani) and support to give her a befitting ‘Doteyie’ and burial.

People converged at the forecourt of ‘Boahen Korkor Fie’ to mourn with Nana Nkrawri II (Chief Mourner), members of the traditional council and the entire bereaved ‘Boahen Korkor’ royal family.





Though a number private and public businesses operated on Thursday, the reverse was the case on Friday because since it was a directive of the Funeral Planning Committee, declaring Friday as a “holiday’ for residents of Sunyani to climax the pre-burial funeral ceremony.

To avoid shortage of funds and its associated inconveniences to people, quite a number of customers of some banks were seen in queues on Thursday to withdraw money for the weekend.

A customer of GCB Bank Limited, Sunyani main branch who gave his name as Mr. Aboagye after using the ATM, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he usually preferred the use of cheque to using ATM card for cash withdrawal for security reasons, but the queue at banking hall was too long for him to wait.

Socio-economic life in Sunyani has virtually returned to normalcy with weekly Sunday market operators, especially dealers of used-clothing and footwear as well as hawkers of diverse commodities, ranging from food items to household goods and wares were seen in brisk business within the central business district.

GNA