By Regina Benneh-GNA



Sunyani Feb. 26, GNA - The Bono Regional Police Command has ordered for an immediate investigations into the lawless activities of some Abrafuo (Executioners) and unprofessional behaviour of some Police personnel regarding the on-going pre-burial funeral of late ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II.

According to the Command, the activities of the ‘Abrafuo’ (traditional executioners) and those Police personnel were misguided and uncalled for.

A Press statement signed by Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, the Regional Crime Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday in Sunyani said the attention of the Command was drawn to some videos and pictures circulating on the social media about the activities of the Abrafuo and some Police personnel.

It said the command therefore held a meeting with the representatives of the funeral committee about the excesses on the part of those ‘Abrafuo’ and the need to uphold the right of the individual.

The statement said in one of the videos, a man in a dark uniform on a motorbike was seen being assaulted by a personnel from the Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and some ‘Abrafuo’.

The officer in a dark uniform is not a Police personnel, but an employee of an unknown private security firm, it explained.

Meanwhile a number of residents in the Sunyani township earlier condemned the brutalities of the ‘Abrafuo’ that compelled many people to stay indoors while the pre-burial funeral of the late paramount Queen progressed at the Boahen Korkor Palace at Asufufu, a suburb in Sunyani.

A private cameraman was on Tuesday afternoon assaulted by some ‘Abrafuo’ in front of the Cocoa House, when he attempted to take a video of a procession by some members of the Sunyani royal family as part of the ceremonies for the pre-burial funeral rites.

The man sustained a deep cut on his forehead as he was pushed to fall face-down.

