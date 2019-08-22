news, story, article

By Evans Donkoh, GNA



Odumase (B/R), Aug. 22, GNA – The Sunyani West District Assembly has presented start-up capital to 27 people with disabilities (PWDs) within the District to engage in various business activities that would enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.

The items included refrigerators, wheel barrows, shovels, pickaxes, machetes, mobile phone battery charging machines, plastic chairs and fufu pounding machines, depending on individual’s needs and request made to the Assembly.

Some of the beneficiaries also received undisclosed sums of monies to undertake various ventures such as education, healthcare and business expansion.

The funding was from the three per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocated to PWDs and the beneficiaries were selected based on recommendation from the District branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDs).

Mr Martin Obeng, the District Chief Executive (DCE), prior to the presentation ceremony explained that the support was different from the previous years where beneficiaries received paltry sums of money, which most of them could not use for the intended purpose.

He said this year’s support spelt out the criteria for disbursement which is in line with the government’s agenda of job creation, poverty alleviation and economic empowerment for PWDs.

Mr Obeng urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the packages to entice their fellows who were unwilling to join the GFDs to come on board.

Mr Isaac Owusu-Ansah, a beneficiary, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their gratitude to the Assembly and the government for the support and stated that the packages would help to improve their family lives and lessen their predicaments.

He advised other PWDs asking for alms on the streets to be part of “this initiative because alms begging is a crime in Ghana”.

Mr Anthony Kuu-Inle, a Social Welfare Officer in the District, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that his office would undertake regular supervision and monitoring to ensure that the beneficiaries use the packages as intended.

GNA