By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 26, GNA - A Multitude of mourners from all walks of life are arriving in the Sunyani East Municipality to mourn the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, Paramount Queen of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Most of the mourners sighted in the Bono regional capital wore varieties of funeral clothing – red and black, with various inscriptions some of which read “Mother sleep well” “Death is not good”, “Death is a destroyer” and “Death has ruined my home”.

Others had inscription such as “, a big tree has fallen” and “Sunyani will forever miss you mother”.

Virtually, all the neighbourhoods in the Municipality turned black during a visit around town by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) between on Wednesday, as residents mourned.

Many of them stayed indoors as well.

As at the time of filing this report, spontaneous firing of musketry greeted the Sunyani Township as traditional executioners and warriors were sighted at most places amidst traditional drumming.

Dressed in traditional regalia, the warriors wielded offensive instruments and chanted war songs, while following hundreds of mourners in a procession through some principal streets in the Municipality.

In a random interview, Yaa Serwaa, a mourner and resident of Sunyani described the death of the queenmother as a big blow to her and her entire family.

Mr George Kwaku Nketiah a trader who was sighted at the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD) area told the GNA the funeral had slowed down economic activities.

“We can’t open our shops because we understand the funeral committee has ordered all businesses including; stores to close”, he said.

