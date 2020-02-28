news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 28, GNA - The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) and the Funeral Planning Committee (FPC) of the late ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II have expressed regret about the lawlessness of some imposters who have portrayed themselves as ‘Abrafuo’ in Sunyani.

This was contained in a press release jointly issued by the two bodies and signed by Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Chair of the Committee and copied the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Sunyani.

The release said it had come to the attention of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the ‘Sunyanimanhene’ (Paramount Chief of Sunyani) and President of the STC and the FPC of a video circulating on various social media platforms concerning the activities of ‘Abrafuo’ (Traditional Police) in Sunyani.

“We want to categorically state that our ‘Abrafuo’ are well-trained and work within the confines of their work”.

“There are however imposters impersonating and portraying themselves as ‘Abrafuo’, using the event (pre-burial funeral rite) of the late Paramount Queen of Sunyani (Sunyanimanhemaa) to perpetrate malicious acts which have certainly not been approved of”, the release explained.

Consequently, it added “two persons suspected have been arrested and taken into Police custody pending further investigation and possibly, prosecution”.

The release admitted they (STC/FPC) were aware of the support the people of Sunyani had given to them since the demise of Nana Puduo II till now and thus “in no way going to reward such unmeasured love and support with these dehumanizing acts”.

“We need the people of Sunyani and the entire country to support us in this trying moment,” the release implored and explained “the unfortunate acts were carried out on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and that same day the STC/FPC met and resolved it amicably and the parties were warned”.

It however, sounded a note of caution to “our Traditional Police” that “should they mistreat anybody unlawfully, we will not hesitate to deal with them drastically inasmuch as we immensely appreciate their genuine work towards the success of this funeral rite”.

The release extended “the unqualified apologies of the STC/FPC to the people of Sunyani and anyone who has fallen a victim to these acts of those suspected Traditional Police”.

It was never part of the plans of the FPC for such actions to be meted out to people, hence “the excesses are deeply regretted”, the release said and appealed to the public to endeavour to adhere to all the directives issued by the STC for the successful organisation of the funeral rite.

