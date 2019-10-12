news, story, article

By Regina Benneh/Fredrick Asenso Boateng, GNA

Sunyani. Oct. 12, GNA - The Sunyani Traditional Council has announced a week ban on noise-making in the Traditional Area.

Effective Friday, October 11 to Friday, October 18, 2019, when the one week funeral rite of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the paramount Queen of the Area would be observed.

According to a press release from the Traditional Council, the ban affected operations of drinking bars, herbal/traditional medicine sellers, social gatherings, mobile phone and digital accessories’ vendors, freelance pastors and evangelists (itinerant/StreetSide preachers).

Churches and Mosque must also observe the ban, the release implored.

It said on the day of the one week rite, all shops must not be opened as well as food vendors and hawkers.

The release added traders, stores and stall operators within the Sunyani old market and the central business district must all respect the ban.

It however, stated health facilities, fuel and gas stations, restaurants, banks, hotels, transport unions, government workers and the media would be working as usual on that day.

It appealed to residents to abide by the ban to sustain peace in the area within the period.

Nana Puduo, a mother of four, two males and two females ruled for 46 years and died at aged 64 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Government Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

Known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa, Nana Puduo II was enstooled as the Queen of Sunyani at the age of 18 when she had completed first cycle education.

The Traditional Council officially announced the death on Friday, September 13, 2019.

GNA