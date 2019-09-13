news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 13, GNA - Hundreds of sympathizers, family members and friends could not hold back their tears after hearing the official announcement of the death of Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the Paramount Queen of the Sunyani Traditional Area on Friday.

Clad in black and red mourning costumes, the people gathered at the Sunyani old palace at ‘Ahenboboano’ at Number One, a suburb within the central business district of Sunyani, as early as 0700 hours to hear the official announcement.

In keeping with customs and traditions of Sunyani, Nana Akwasi Apraku, the ‘Nsomankwaahene’ of the traditional area finally at 1030 hours, after Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area had arrived and was seated, dropped the information about the death of Nana Puduo II.

But no sooner had Nana Apraku made the announcement then the gathering and people at the precincts of the palace plunged into spontaneous wailing.

He said the Sunyani Traditional Council has set up a funeral planning committee to decide on a date for the one week funeral rite observation expected to be held either the end of this month or early October.

Nana Puduo, a mother of four, two males and two females ruled for 46 years and died at aged 64 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Government Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

Nana Aboaa Boahemaa, the ‘Dwanetoahemaa’ (appellate queen) of Sunyani told the press after the announcement that Nana Puduo II, known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa was enstooled as the Queen of Sunyani at the age of 18 when she had completed first cycle education.

Nana Puduo II was a mother for all because she was a unifier, peace-loving and very receptive, Nana Boahemaa recounted.

