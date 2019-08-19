news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Aug. 19, GNA - The Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Agriculture has presented 19 motorbikes with two helmets each to Agriculture Extension Agents (AEAs) in the Municipality to enhance effective implementation of government’s agricultural programmes.

They were procured under the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) to facilitate regular visits to the field by the AEAs to provide the necessary services to farmers to ensure the success of the two programmes.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Municipal Chief Executive who did the presentation cautioned the beneficiaries to use the motorbikes for public interest, stressing that they utilise them for the intended purpose but not for personal activities.

She warned that anyone who would be caught using his/her motorbike for illegal purpose would be reported to the Police for prosecution.

Mr. Ofosu Dankyera, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, on behalf of the AEAs expressed profound gratitude to the government and assured that they would be working harder for the sustainability of the two programmes.

GNA