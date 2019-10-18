news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 18, GNA – The entire Sunyani township is dead silent as the usual commercial activities and movements are not taking place because of the one week funeral rite observation of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the Paramount Queen of Sunyani.

The event is being held at the forecourt of the “Asonomu’ Palace, ‘Asufufu’ a suburb of Sunyani, and consequently noise-making normally associated with commercial and other business activities are all non-existent.

This because the Sunyani Traditional Council announced a week ban on noise-making in the Traditional Area, effective Friday, October 11 to Friday, October 18, 2019.

Besides the non-operations of shops, food vendors, hawkers and the closure of the Sunyani old market in the central business district, the ban affected operations of drinking bars, herbal/traditional medicine sellers, social gatherings, mobile phone and digital accessories’ vendors, freelance pastors and evangelists (itinerant/StreetSide preachers).

But notwithstanding the permission by the Traditional Council for health facilities, fuel and gas stations, restaurants, banks, hotels, transport unions, government workers and the media to work as usual, Sunyani has become like a ghost town.

The Traditional Council officially announced the death on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Nana Puduo II, a mother of four died, two males and two females was born in 1955 and died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

Known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa, Nana Puduo II was enstooled in 1972 and ruled for 47 years. She succeeded her grandmother, Nana Afua Yeboaa II who died in the same year (1972).

