By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 01, GNA - The Suame Municipal Assembly is making giant strides in the provision of developmental projects that bring relief to the people.

Among the projects are the construction of library and ICT centers, classroom blocks, public toilets, foot bridges, a court complex, boreholes, renovation of markets and a gymnasium.

Dr John Osei Bobie Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who made these known at the Assembly’s maiden town hall meeting, indicated that, there were several other on-going projects which were also intended to spark-up businesses within the Municipality.

The Assembly was also constructing an ultramodern abattoir, the second of its kind in Kumasi, to serve the many livestock farmers in the Suame-Kotoko area and to provide hygienic meat to the people in the Municipality.

Dr. Bobie Boahin said the Ministry of Food and Agricultural (MoFA) has intensified education to sensitize farmers in the area on good agricultural practices to enhance productivity.

He said through the hard work and intervention of the security agencies, the Assembly had been able to resolve the controversy between foreign and Ghanaian indigenous traders at the Suame Magazine.

“As I speak, there has been no issues so far at the Suame Magazine since the security agencies resolved the misunderstanding between our foreigners and our own people,” he explained, urging everybody at the trading hub to remain calm and transact their businesses.

Dr Bobie Boahin said the Assembly secured two big trucks to collect waste as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the Municipality.

Plans were also underway to secure smaller garbage vans to collect household trash to reduce filth and the spread of communicable diseases.

