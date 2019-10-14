news, story, article

By Evans Quayson/Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 14, GNA - Mr John Bismark Ackon, the Acting Regional Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has called on students to involve themselves in the fight against corruption to promote good governance in the country.

He said the role of tertiary students in the successful implementation of the laws aimed at fighting corruption is critical and urged them to help prevent corruption by building an anti-corruption culture in the society.

Addressing the students of the Takoradi Technical University during a symposium organized by the National Commission for Civic Education, Mr Ackon said there is the need for students to be equipped with sufficient knowledge about the effects of corruption.

"Equally important is that students must understand and apply the values of anti-corruption in everyday life" he said.

Mr Ackon said as students it is imperative for them to uphold the principles of integrity- the practice of being honest and showing consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values.

He called on students to develop ethical leadership which demonstrated commitment and support to the goals of corruption prevention.

Mr Ackon said emphasis should be placed on strong commitment to the values of integrity and self-discipline as this would create an ethical environment for national development.

Touching on legal regimes on anti-corruption, he said, a number of laws and institutions have been put in place over the years to fight corruption but unfortunately they have not yielded much results, hence he need to intensify efforts.

He said the legal regimes on anti-corruption, combined with efforts of tertiary students would help fight against corruption and promote good governance, accountability and transparency in the country.

Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, Deputy Regional Director of NCCE, said the symposium was part of planned activities under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP).

He said the objective of ARAP was to promote good Governance in Ghana by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

GNA