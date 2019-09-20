news, story, article

By Millicent Tamakloe/ Georgina Agyen



Koforidua, Sept. 20, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on all tertiary students to join hands with anti-corruption institutions to fight corruption.



Mr George Adzovie, Deputy Chief Investigator of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), made the call at a symposium organized by the NCCE, as part of a nationwide sensitization programme for tertiary students, held at the All Nations University in Koforidua.

According to Mr Adzovie, corruption had become an issue in the society and therefore there was the need for students to get involved in the fight against corruption since they were the future leaders.

He said students are the future workforce of the Ghanaian society and so it was critical for them to understand the issues about corruption to be in a better position to educate others.

Mr Adzovie advised the students to form clubs and associations to help educate the society about the negative effects of corruption and its threat to national development, as part of their role in the corruption fight.

Mr Augustine Bostrotsi, Eastern Regional Director, NCCE, said the symposium forms part of the series of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), organized by the NCCE, sponsored by the European Union (EU).

He expressed optimism that people would understand the effects of corruption on the national economy and involve themselves in the fight against it, especially students and the youth.

Mr Fred Dzeny, Regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO), called on students to embrace the clarion call to fight corruption because it was a threat to the national economy

The Regional Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Francis Gomado, said fighting corruption was not only about the law, but also calls for reorientation of the mindset of Ghanaians and urged the students to lead in that campaign.

