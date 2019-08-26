news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Accra (GA/R), Aug. 26, GNA - The newly elected national executives of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-NATIONAL) has urged government to pay attention to post graduate studies and research in the country.

Mr Samuel Ekow Sagoe, the new President of GRASAG said post graduate studies had increasingly become expensive in Ghana, forcing many young people to travel to other countries for further studies.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, Mr Sagoe said there are many students in Ghana who are paying as much as GHC20,000.00 per annum for their post graduate studies and described such fees as unbearable for the ordinary post graduate student.

"I have a lot of friends who are doing post graduate studies in other countries and if they tell you the incentives attached, you will be surprised, because those countries believe that research brings about innovation" he stressed.

He said for the country to have a stable economy, there was the need for the dedication of special funds for post graduate studies and quality research work.

Mr Sagoe, therefore called on the Scholarship Secretariat, to as a matter of urgency, release the post graduate student’s bursary and tasked government to increase the paltry amount given to post graduate students as bursaries for their research work.

GNA