By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, March 6, GNA – A section of students within the Tamale Metropolis have expressed their understanding on the significance of the Independence Day celebration.

Interactions with some students by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that some of them held the view that the day was worth celebrating while others had no knowledge on the significance of the day.

Master Abdulai Adams, a Student of the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, said the day has presented an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on how the country has successfully achieved its development agenda after gaining independence from the colonial masters.

“In my view, the Independence Day is for us to think and reflect on how far we have come in terms of development.”

He said it is vital for members of the public to use the day to strengthen the democratic governance the country was enjoying saying it would accelerate the sustainable development process.

“We have to use this day to strengthen the democracy we are enjoying as a nation so that we can all help to achieve the development we have always wished to attain”, he said.

Others said the day has been designated to celebrate the struggle of our forefathers’ while some just saw the day as a mere holiday.

