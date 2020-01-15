news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 15, GNA – Police Superintendent Adu Boahen, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has stressed the need for the institution of stringent measures to curb the rising spate of road accidents and its attendant fatalities in the country.

He said it was time to compel errant motorists and other road users to change their behavior and attitudes on the roads, to help reduce frequent road crashes and the resultant death and injury toll.

Speaking to newsmen in Kumasi after visiting an accident scene at the Abrepo Highways in Kumasi on Wednesday, he said the police would this year intensify public education and rigidly enforce road traffic regulations to ensure discipline and sanity on the roads.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday dawn, involved a Nissan minibus which had 14 passengers on board and a Man Diesel Truck, with the driver as the sole occupant.

It claimed one life - a woman, while six others who sustained various degrees of injuries had been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the County Hospital at Abrepo, where they are responding to treatment.

Superintendent Adu Boahen, pointed out that human error was the main cause of most accidents in the country.

“I am afraid road crashes would continue to claim more lives this year, if serious and concerted efforts were not made to curb the menace”, he said.

The Regional MTTD Boss said the police was going to increase its presence on the roads to arrest and prosecute offending drivers.

