news, story, article

By Priscilla Oye Ofori/ Rihana Adam, GNA



Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - Street Girls Aid (S.Aid), a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), has graduated 70 trainees after training them in soap making, pastry and hairdressing.

S.Aid picked up the trainees from the Scrap Yard, Old Fadama and gave them three-month training, with the support of the Deutche Geselleschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the State of North Rhine Westaphalia.

The training started from October 2019 to January 2020 was aimed at empowering the otherwise sachet water sellers from the Scrap Yard at Old Fadama with skills.

Out of the 70 graduands, 35 had soap making training, 23 hairdressing, and 12 pastry making, and they were all awarded with certificates.

Mrs Vida Asomamaning Amoako, Director, Street Girls Aid, explained that the aim of the project was to give basic skills training to female sachet water sellers at the Scrap Yard, to enhance their competencies and to improve income opportunities and employability in the informal labour market.

Mrs Amoako said as part of the training, the graduands had been taken through English Literacy classes to enable them have basic reading and writing skills.

She added that the graduands would receive start-up packages later to help them to be self-employed in their respective professions.

She urged the graduands to ensure that the larger society benefits from the skills they had acquired.

Mr Michael Quaye, Technical Advisor of the GIZ E-Waste Programme, said that the programme was initiated to strengthen the capacities for members of the informal E-Waste recycling sector in Ghana and to open up for alternative income.

“The lack of alternative sources of income for most members in this area and the E-Waste niche made the rolling out of this project necessary,” he added.

He said the project was carried out in close coordination with the project on Sustainable E-Waste Management coordinated by the GIZ.

He advised the graduands to use their acquired skills to the best of their knowledge and create a living for themselves, and change the narrative of Old Fadama.

Madam Mary Madi Vito, a Social Worker who spoke on behalf of the Director of the Department of Social Welfare, urged the graduands to take the newly acquired skills seriously in order to impact their communities.

She added that the Department appreciated the role of S.Aid and other stakeholders for their contributions to improve the quality of lives of the less privileged in the society.

Mr Mohammed Ali, Secretary of Ghana Scrap Dealers Association, noted that the graduands should maintain focus when they encountered challenges in terms of setting up their businesses and should contact their sponsors for advice.

“The inauguration that we are holding today should not end here, but should paved the way for the future. I believe there are a lot of people out there who would also want this type of training but did not get the opportunity.

“I also believe that in other places before you can go through this training you have to pay fees,” he added.

Ms Mariama Ayuba, a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of the trainees, said that they were grateful to God and the organisers, because they were jobless but they had acquired a lot of skills after the training.

GNA