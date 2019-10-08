news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) has received an International Public Relations Association (IPRA) award for its innovative use of communication to promote positive behaviours towards environmental conservation.



The honour was made as a result of Stratcomm Africa’s ground-breaking Ghana Garden and Flower programme.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the organization received the award at the 2019 “IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations (PR)” which took place on September 27, 2019 at Yerevan, Armenia.

It said the awards were given under various categories of public relations practice, where a number of PR agencies from different parts of the world were honoured.

The statement said a citation accompanying the award recognised Stratcomm Africa’s professional use of Public Relations and Communications as a Behaviour Change tool that helped to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It said the annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013.

The statement said the fair sought to create awareness among Ghanaians about the environmental commercial, aesthetic health and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture and celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna.

The 2018 edition of the Show, which won Stratcomm Africa the award, was held from September 20 to 26, 2018 on the theme: “Enriching Ghana a Garden at a Time.”

The statement said Stratcomm Africa’s Business Development Manager, Mr Kofi Baah-Boakye who received the award on behalf of the organisation said: “Stratcomm Africa is this year, celebrating 25 years of its existence with the theme: Communication Excellence for Africa’s prosperity.

“We are encouraged by this recognition and will continue to deliver excellent communication service as we know how important this is for the prosperity of African countries and the well-being of their citizens. We thank God for how far he has brought Stratcomm Africa.”

Stratcomm Africa is a total Communication, Agency with offerings in Public Relations and Reputation Management, Digital Media Management, Advertising and Marketing, Events Management, Communication for Development (C4D) and Communication Research.

IPRA is the leading global network for Public Relations professionals and recognised by the United Nations.

Established in 1955, membership is individual not corporate and it aims to further the development of open communication and the ethical practice of public relations.

GNA