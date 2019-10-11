news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Strategic Communications Africa Limited, (Stratcomm Africa) has received an International Public Relations Association (IPRA) award for its innovative use of communication in promoting positive behaviours towards environmental conservation through its Garden and Flower Movement event.



A statement issued in Accra said the 2019 IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations event was held in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Awards, under various categories of public relations practice, were won by a number of PR agencies from different parts of the world.

The Golden World Awards has since 1990 been recognizing excellence in Public Relations across a variety of categories.

It said Svetlana Stavrena, President of the IPRA, presented Stratcomm Africa’s award.

The statement said a citation accompanying the award recognized Stratcomm Africa’s professional use of Public Relations and Communications as a Behaviour Change tool to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013.

The movement seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians about the environmental commercial, aesthetic health and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture.

It also seeks to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna.

The 2018 edition of the Show, which won Stratcomm Africa the award, was held on the theme “Enriching Ghana a Garden at a Time.”

The statement said Stratcomm Africa was the first Ghanaian company to win an IPRA award and the first company in the West African sub-region to win the prestigious UN IPRA award since the establishment of the Golden World Awards in 1990.

In 2016, Stratcomm Africa received an IPRA award for a PR campaign implemented for Access Bank, Ghana, “Colour me W”, that promoted the UN Goal of Gender Equality (UN Sustainable Development Goal 5).

Mr Kofi Baah-Boakye, Stratcomm Africa’s Business Development Manager, who received the award on behalf of the organization said: “Stratcomm Africa is this year celebrating 25 years of its existence with the theme, Communication Excellence for Africa’s prosperity.”

“We are encouraged by this recognition and will continue to deliver excellent communication service as we know how important this is for the prosperity of African countries and the well-being of their citizens,” he added.

GNA