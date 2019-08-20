news, story, article

By Desmond O. Nyarko, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – Stratcomm Africa, a management company that uses communication to enhance organisational performance, has unveiled its maiden “Rhetoric Open Mic” event to unearth talents in poetry, spoken words and motivational speaking.

The management company, as part of its corporate social responsibility and to mark its 25th Anniversary, organised the event to select the three best competitors for a free training and exposure to experts in the field, including a two-day effective communication section.

Hondred Percent, a Poet, was adjudged the winner of the competition, with Blessing Bliss Coab and Nii Ashaley as runners up.

Madam Esther Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, expressed optimism that the event would enable the competitors to inspire others through communication.

She noted that the winners of the competition would be promoted to aid their development and would also be given an opportunity to perform at the company’s programmes.

"The winner among the best three would get a special attire from wear Ghana,” she stated.

Madam Cobbah expressed her willingness to ensure continuity of the programme as it would help improve communication in the country and beyond.

Nana Asaase, a Poet, was a judge at the event, who shared ideals with the contestants.

