Accra, March 12, GNA - Stratcomm Africa CEO, Esther A.N. Cobbah, has been made a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana.



She was among eight professionals on whom a Fellowship was conferred for their contributions to the Public Relations (PR) industry in Ghana.

Ms Cobbah, established Strategic Communications Africa Ltd, Stratcomm Africa 25 years ago and has evolved it from a study desk to a multi award winning organization.

This was after 13 years of working with various organizations for all of which she established communication departments.

Professor S.K. Adjepong, the Board Chairman of Stratcomm Africa, said, “We are definitely proud of Esther’s achievements and are pleased with the recognition from the Institute of Public Relations Ghana. We have no doubt that her work will continue to impact positively the communications industry in Ghana and abroad.”

Meanwhile, Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) has been adjudged the best in non-profit communication at the just ended 8th National PR and Communications Excellence Awards of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana.

The event was attended by leaders in the PR industry in Ghana. A number of companies who excelled in various ways over the period under review also won awards.





Kofi Baah- Boakye, Stratcomm Africa Business Development Manager, commented: “we are pleased with this recognition of Stratcomm Africa’s non-profit communication, which includes our efforts, through communication, to help to create a Greener, Healthier, Wealthier, Cleaner and more beautiful Ghana and also improve literacy.”

Stratcomm Africa has over twenty-five years of experience in working with individuals and organisations, public and private, local and international to communicate their messages effectively.

Communication for Development, including Behaviour Change Communication, is a key focus of Stratcomm Africa.

The theme for the celebration of Stratcomm Africa’s 25 years of existence has been Communication Excellence for Africa’s Prosperity in this Digital Age.

