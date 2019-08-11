news, story, article

Sunyani, Aug. 11, GNA - Muslim women have been cautioned to stop the wearing of wig-caps when attending prayers for the Eid ul-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr celebrations and other prayer gatherings.

This is because “Wig-caps fixing and other outfits that seems immoral are against the will of Almighty Allah and the teachings of Islam”.

Alhaji Baba Seidu, the deputy Chief Imam for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions gave the caution when led prayers to commence this year’s Eid ul-Adha celebration by Moslems in the Sunyani Municipality on Sunday at the Jubilee Park.

Alhaji Seidu said the Eid ul-Adha festival recalled to mind the ancient divine directive for ‘Ibraham’ (Abraham) to offer ‘Issah’ (Isaac) as a sacrificial lamb to Allah and which he obeyed.

Hence one major significance of the occasion is the reminder of an obligation on all Muslims to renew their covenant of faith by demonstrating obedience to God as well as love, kindness and respect towards one another, he explained.

Mr Siaka Stevens, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister stressed the importance of education, saying that no progress could be made in all aspects of life in the society without the promotion of both formal and informal education.

Mr. Stevens, also the Member of Parliament for Jaman North therefore implored Moslem parents and guardians to educate their children and wards to avoid engaging in social vices and rather take education serious as vital tool for successful adult lives.

Alhaji Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadir, the Chief Imam for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions slaughtered a ram to signify the celebration of the festival and also led an intercessory prayer for the peace and progress of the nation.

