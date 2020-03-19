news, story, article

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Management of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has directed that preaching and selling of drugs in Union’s vehicles should be disallowed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



A statement signed by Mr George Ofori-Davis, Acting General Secretary, GPRTU, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the directive formed part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

It also tasked all owners of commercial vehicles operating at its loading points to, with immediate effect, provide containers with running water and hand sanitizers for use by passengers before they embarked on buses.

It said station officers must ensure that these directives were strictly enforced to combat the virus and called on all drivers to cooperate with the directive.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, recorded 11 cases of COVID-19, and announced a ban on social gatherings of more than 25 persons for the next four weeks; the indefinite closure of schools and a travel advisory restricting arrivals from countries with 200 and more cases of the disease, as part of measures to contain the disease.

