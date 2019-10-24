news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Saltpond (C/R), Oct. 24, GNA - Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufful, the Minister for Communications has advised young girls to avoid posting nude videos and photos of themselves online.

She described the practice as offensive to womanhood, which casts a slur on the integrity of young girls who indulge in that act and cautioned that it could ruin their lives forever.

"Those of you who take delight in snapping naked pictures of yourselves and posting them on social media by request of your friends, or clamour for celebrity must stop."

"You should note that, after a picture is uploaded onto the various social media platforms, it becomes near impossible to remove again, especially if the images go viral or are used by other online users or downloaded by people," she said.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekufful gave the advice when she interacted with students and staff of her alma mater, Mfantsiman Girls School, in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region after visiting girls in ICT project underway in the School.

Recounting her days at the school, Mrs. Owusu-Ekufful admonished the girls against giving in to the numerous challenges of life but remain obedient, dedicated and committed with their academic work to improve their lives.

She narrated how she struggled growing up, saying: "Don't be discouraged in life, I was made to weed as punishment in school and sold charcoal for family upkeep. We have all been through your current challenges, but with God, I am now here as a Lawyer, Member of Parliament and a Minister."

"You can do same and even better by studying hard and tapping into the opportunities that come with globalisation and ingenuity," she added.

Touching on disparity in Science, Technology , Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education she kicked against the notion that STEM related courses were the preserve of boys, citing examples of how some girls were successful in those areas and called on parents and guardians to encourage them to take up those areas of study.

She pledged her office’s commitment to pursue pragmatic and well thought-out policies to ensure that more girls were trained in STEM subjects.

"My dear young ladies, I want you to know that you can be whatever you want to be if you study hard and stay focused. Do not ever allow anyone to tell you ICT is for boys because there is nothing about it that makes it unsuitable for girls", she said.

