By Gideon Ebbah, GNA

Bodomase (Ash), Feb. 14, GNA - The Sekyere Kumawu District Security Committee (DISEC) has cautioned residents to desist from raising false alarms on armed robbery and fire outbreaks.

“Our security agencies have recently been inundated with false alarms on armed robbery and fire outbreaks, and in most cases, they turn out not to be true,” Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, the DISEC Chairman, said.

The development, he said, did not augur well for the security and safety of the people, as some miscreants had taken advantage of the situation to divert the security agencies’ attention from their criminal acts.

He cited an instance when some armed robbery gangs played such pranks on the police and succeeded in undertaking two key robberies on May 31 and December 20, last year, on the Akotosu-Wonoo-Kumawu stretch.

Mr Addai Agyekum, who is also the District Chief Executive, told a public forum at Bodomase near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region that ensuring security was a collective responsibility.

The people must, therefore, assist the DISEC to perform its work effectively, he said.

The programme, put together by the DISEC, aimed at soliciting the involvement of the public in the maintenance of peace, order and security in the area to enable them to go about their duties without fear.

Representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) took part in the programme.

There were also representatives of the traditional authorities, Local Council of Churches and Muslim Council, as well as the Assembly and transport service providers.

Mr Addai Agyekum cautioned the people to always be law-abiding since no meaningful development could take place in a lawless society.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Opoku Agyemang Prempeh, the Sekyere Kumawu District Police Commander, assured the public of the Police’s readiness to promote and sustain peace and security.

He urged the Government to provide additional personnel to the Command to aid effective policing in the area.

Baffour Atta Tweneboah, the Chief of Bodomase, commended the DISEC for organising the programme and urged the police to always undertake their duties in a friendly and professional manner.

