news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Deborah Osei-Twum GNA



Takoradi, Jan. 31, GNA - The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly together with the Metropolitan National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have issued a two-week ultimatum to residents in dilapidated structures to rehabilitate or have them pulled down.

The Assembly has therefore served all identifiable occupants letters of notice in that regard.

Some of the structures earmarked for demolition are located at Nkruful, Essikado, old Anglican Church, Sekondi komfoase, and Maxwell road all suburbs of Takoradi.





The others are; the fence wall of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Guest house, which posed some level of threat to humans and vehicles.

The affected owners were given two weeks deadline change the situation.

Mr Edward A.K.Quartey, the legal Liaison officer of STMA, said the demolition exercise would be the final resolve since owners failed to comply with many Warnings.

The Assembly would demolish the structures and surcharge the owners in court, he added.

Mr Quartey explained that an offender of the assembly's by-laws could be charged between 100 and 500 penalty units or both and in some cases served a custodial sentence.

Mr Quartey however, expressed the hope that, the owners would comply and together build a better future devoid of disasters.

Mr. James Obeng Junior, the Metropolitan Director of NADMO, said his outfit would work hard to prevent future disasters and a field report on the situation from NADMO Zonal officers necessitated the intended action.

GNA