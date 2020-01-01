news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA

Sekondi, Jan. 1, GNA - The management of Sekondi - Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has pledged a much stronger collaboration and relationship with the media in projecting development issues as well as educating the citizenry on their duties and responsibilities.

Mr Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive said, the assembly appreciates the positive feedback received through media channels in the metropolis which was shaping the performance and leading to quality service delivery.

The MCE was speaking during an interaction with news editors and senior journalists to mark the end of 2019.

"Though the assembly sometimes disagrees with some of the media criticisms and reportage, we have always considered them as vital feedback," he said.

Mr Sam called for an enhanced relationship between the Assembly and the media to deliver accurate and reliable information to the citizenry.

He said the Assembly has lined-up a number of activities in the year 2020 and this is besides the numerous projects the central government would also undertake in the area.

Mr Sam said the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle is expected to begin next year, adding that, the designs have been approved, funding has already been secured and we are currently waiting for cabinet and parliamentary approval.

He said proposals have also been received from interested partners to redevelop the roads from Paa Grant through Adiembra to Sekondi College Junction into a dual carriage road, noting that feasibility studies on the project has began and is expected to be completed next year.

He said some investors have also shown interest to partner the Assembly to develop the following projects, the development of Essei lagoon, the construction of a transport terminal in Sekondi and the construction of modern apartment at Takoradi Council Area.

Mr Sam said environmental sanitation continues to be the number one challenge of the Assembly adding that the Assembly has finished work on the road leading to the landfill site at Sofokrom.

The twin city, he said, would have three AstroTurf pitches at Sekondi Methodist Park, Adiembra and New Takoradi Community Park.

