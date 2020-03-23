news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, March 23, GNA - The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has constituted a committee to ensure surveillance and strict adherence to all directives issued by the President on Sunday evening.

The committee would work to ensure that all church activities conducted in classrooms are suspended, ensure the closure of some old public places of convenience and washrooms, fumigation of markets and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the various Sub-Metros.

Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the assembly has suspended the issuance of permit for public funerals and weddings aside conferences, party rallies among others.

"In this period, normal church and mosques activities and street preaching have also been suspended," he stated.

All the 181 public and private schools in the Metropolis have been closed.

Meanwhile, the over 10, 000 final year students within the Senior High and Basic schools currently present in schools are to be provided with personal protective equipment.

School authorities are also to discourage the sharing of teaching and learning materials as well as reduce visits to such schools by parents, friends and family members.

Meanwhile, the assembly has provided personal hygiene materials at the two main gates of the facility for use by visitors.

The assembly has also provided canopies as holding areas for visitors to wait in turn for their services while such PPEs would be made available at the various lorry terminals in the Metropolis.

The MCE encouraged parents to take proper care of their children in these trying times to avoid their exposure to the virus.

"People are coming by air, sea and other means of transportation...and we are all at risk... let's be cautious and abide by all the precautionary measures," he said.

"We are prepared to go the extra mile to work around the clock in these trying times."

Dr Tachie-Menson , the Metropolitan Health Director, has said the three main hospitals in the Metropolis have put in place measures in case of any emergency.

He said, "Like the President said, we are not in ordinary times and all of us must protect ourselves".

Mrs Elizabeth Akouko, the Metropolitan Director of Education, pleaded with parents to keep the children indoors, stressing, "engage them, prepare food for them give them homework so that they may enjoy their stay.

"Let us not assume anything...help and guide them to stay indoors, God will indeed help us but we must be wise."

GNA