By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Evans Quayson, GNA



Sekondi, Feb 21, GNA - Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive has inaugurated the District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) for the 2020 population and housing census with a call on the members to give off their best to ensure a successful Programme.

The inauguration of the committee, would allow the members to plan and execute programmes that would ensure the overall success of the 14-day exercise come June, 28 this year.

Ghana has a long history of population censuses dating back to 1891 in the colonial era and the last one in 2010.

Mr. K. K. Sam underscored the importance of population and housing census, stressing that it helped in planning and for users and producers of official data for their work.

He said the successful implementation and outcome of the 2020 population and housing census, would no doubt improve on policy making in the Metropolis.

The committee would assist in the publicity and public education on the census, facilitate the recruitment of field personnel and distribution of census logistics, encourage community participation in the census, and facilitate mobilisation of vehicles and motorbikes to support the census activities.

The MCE said the population and housing data was critical and indispensable source of statistics in the implementation of decentralisation programmes.

"I have no doubt that the depth of knowledge and experience of the members of the DCIC being inaugurated will provide the complement of skills and competence needed for successful conduct of the census in the Metropolis"

He urged residents in the Metropolis to avail themselves for the census to ensure its success.

Mr. Alhaji Salihu Enum a Statistician with the Statistical Service Department of the STMA said the 2020 population and housing census would witness the use of technology of which over 500 tablets would be provided to census officials.

He said the introduction of technology into the process was to help get real time information validated at a spot for a more accurate process.

Mr Enum therefore entreated all recruits to give themselves to learning the rudiments of the application of the technology to avoid any hiccups on the field of work.

