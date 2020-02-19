news, story, article

Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Evans Quayson, GNA



Sekondi, Feb. 19, GNA – The District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) for the 2020 population and housing census has been inaugurated with a call on members to give of their best to ensure a successful Programme.



Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive who inaugurated said the committee would allow members to plan and execute programmes that would ensure the overall success of the 14-day exercise come June, 28 this year.

Ghana has a long history of population censuses dating back to 1891 in the colonial era and the last one in the year 2010.

Mr K. K. Sam underscored the importance of population and housing census, stressing that it helped in planning and useful for users and producers of official data.

He said the successful implementation of the 2020 population and housing census, would no doubt improve upon policy making in the Metropolis.

The committee would assist in the publicity and public education on the census, facilitate the recruitment of field personnel and distribution of census logistics, encourage community participation in the census, and facilitate mobilization of vehicles and motorbikes to support the census activities.

"I have no doubt that the depth of knowledge and experience of the members of the Committee, will provide the complement of skills and competence needed for successful conduct of the census in the Metropolis"

He urged residents in the Metropolis to avail themselves for the census to ensure its success.

Mr Alhaji Salihu Enum a Statistician with the Statistical Service Department of the STMA said the 2020 population and housing census would witness the use of technology of which over 500 tablets would be provided to census officials.

He said the introduction of technology into the process was to help get real time information validated at a spot for a more accurate process.

Mr Enum entreated all recruits to avail themselves to learn the rudiments of the application of the technology to avoid any hiccups on the field of work.

