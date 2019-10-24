news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Sekondi, Oct 24, GNA - In order to rid the Metropolis of waste and prevent disease transmission in the communities, evacuation of heaps of refuse were carried out by the Assembly at the container sites at designated areas.

The areas include; Ntankorful, Sekondi Market, Takoradi Market Circle, Mpintsin, Fijai, Kojokrom, G.S.T.S., Ahenkofikrom, B.U. Ridge, Essikado East, Essikado West and Kweikuma.

Clearing of clandestine dumpsites were carried out in areas such as the Takoradi – Cape Coast Road, Nkotompo Beach, European Town, Ntankorful, ECG/G.S.T.S. Road, Akroma Plaza, Mpintsin and Ketan Junction.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Anthony K.K. Sam in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the assembly would continue with the exercise to ensure that all container sites were kept clean.

He said the Waste Management Department was monitoring and supervising the lifting of the SIP containers by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, while 32 containers were positioned at vantage areas in the Takoradi Sub-Metro, Sekondi Sub-Metro and Essikado Ketan Sub-Metro.

According to him Four, containers that served as floating containers were on trucks to help facilitate waste collection across the metropolis whereas several successful general clean-up exercises were done to clear over 915 tons of waste and sent to the Landfill Site.

Mr Sam explained that a mop up exercise was carried out after every clean-up exercise to clear waste and debris in the Metropolis with trucks from Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Waste 360 Company Ltd, GHACEM and GPHA to support the Assembly in the exercise.

GNA