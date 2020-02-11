news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan, GNA



Sekondi, Feb. 11, GNA - The Physical Planning Department of the Sekondi - Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), with support from the office of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has begun the implementation of the National digital property addressing system in the Metropolis.

The system, is a modern approach to addressing lands or property with unique numbers would help increase revenue mobilisation, provide access to effective security services, increase e-commerce activities, ensure access to ambulance and emergency services in the country all in a bid to have a more formalised economy.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for STMA, Mr. Anthony K.K.Sam, addressing the NABCO trainees indicated that, proper planning was essential to the development of any nation hence, the need for digital address for various property.

He entreated the trainees to undertake the assigned task with due diligence and eschew all forms of laziness adding, "You are going out as ambassadors of the state and must therefore execute your duties with all seriousness taking into considering the benefit it will afford the future generation".

The MCE assured them of the Assembly's support in executing the project.

Mr Kofi Yeboah the Head of the Physical Planning Department of the STMA, added that a proper addressing of property would ensure efficient delivery of services for economic development.

Mr. Kelvin Doku - Bello, the Metropolitan Coordinator of NABCO, said that the project had brought on board about 80 trainees of the Corps, to support the committee in its work.

GNA