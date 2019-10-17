news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - Sterling International Limited, local subsidiary of the Cresta Paints Group, has presented a solar powered mechanized borehole facility to the Nyerede community, in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The plant, which cost about $8000, can provide about 5,000 litres of water a day.

It was constructed under Project MAJI, Sterling Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project to alleviate the water needs of communities around the country.

Handing over the water system, Mr Emmanuel Dagadu, the Director of Sterling International Limited, said the construction of the water system followed a request for support for the community from Michael Okyere Baafi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

“I quickly approached Project MAJI, since they have the track record in such constructions and they accepted to come provide the community with a plant at no cost to residents,” he said.

Dade Mantse Kofi Boateng, chief of the Korle Nkwanta community, where the project was sited, expressed gratitude to the Sterling Group and Project MAJI for providing one of the primary needs of the community.

Mr Henry Ampah Johnson, the Eastern Regional Director of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, advised community members to take very good care of the project to ensure its longevity.

Mr Isaac Apaw Gyasi, MCE for the New Juaben South Municipality, who was present at the handing over ceremony, praised the Sterling Group for the construction of the new water plant for the people.

GNA