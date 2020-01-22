news, story, article

By Gideon Peprah, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 22, GNA – Gospel musicians have been advised to guard against pride and remain humble as they became superstars in the gospel music ministry.

The Very Reverend Dr. Samuel E. Nketsia, the Kumasi Diocesan Chaplain of the Association of Methodist Church Choirs, said gospel musicians often got carried away when they started pulling crowd at musical concerts and tended to forget to put God at the centre of their music.

“Be careful not to take the place of God when adoring fans stand in ovation throughout your music programmes, don’t get obsessed by this, but learn to give the adoration back to God,” he advised.

Rev. Dr. Nketsia who is also the Superintendent Minister for the New Tafo Circuit of the Methodist Church, was speaking during a re-dedication service of the Association at the Wesley Cathedral at Adum, Kumasi.

“If you are able to sing well to pull crowd, pull souls for Christ and not to put yourself on a pedestal, which is dangerous and can push you out of ministry. Remember it is said in the Bible that God resists the proud but gives more grace to the humble,” he added.

He called on them to avail themselves as instruments for God to use in reaching out to the dejected in society to inspire hope and love in them.

Mr. Kwaku Gaisie, Chairman of the Association, said that the motive for the annual re-dedication programme, was to revive and spiritually fortify the Methodist Choristers so that they can submit themselves to God in the singing ministry.

GNA