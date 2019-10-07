news, story, article

By Rita Dakura, GNA



Bolgatanga (U/E), Oct.7, GNA - Bishop Bismark Anafo, Head Pastor of the Calvary Miracle Assembly (C.M.A) Church in Bolgatanga, has urged Christian women to stay away from amorous relationships as it was not healthy for their spiritual lives.

He said some Christian women refused to marry the men they stayed with as partners because they did not see anything special in them and so had to continue searching for “Mr Right” for a long time.

Bishop Anafo said this in a sermon at the Zaare CMA Church, on the theme “You are special in Christ”.

He urged the women to desist from staying with men before marriage and regard themselves as special beings who needed to preserve their dignity.

“You live with the man, eat together, do everything together, that is a bad start of any Godly marriage”, he said and urged all unmarried Christian women to abstain from sexual activities and exhibit self-control until they were married.

He advised Christian women to be careful in choosing life partners, noting that most women chose men with wealthy background, but not men with the fear of God, which led to divorces in many marriages

The Bishop urged them to pray for God’s direction in their lives so that the devil would not take charge of their homes after marriage.

He called on all Christian churches to discipline the youth and teach them to avoid social vices and staying together before marriage, saying young couples who stayed together before marriage had to be disciplined in church to serve as a deterrent for others.

Bishop Anafo urged Parents to encourage their children to build healthy and Godly relationships and not those that would not bring glory to the Lord.

