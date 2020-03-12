news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Goaso, (Ahafo), March 12, GNA – STAR Ghana foundation, is supporting the implementation of an anti-vigilantism election project to ensure violent-free Election 2020.



The Ahafo Network of NGOs, a civil society organisation, is implementing the 15-month project at the cost of GH¢ 215, 000.00 in four constituencies in Ahafo and Bono Regions.

Titled “Managing Election 2020 Related Violence for Democratic Stability in Bono and Ahafo Regions”, the project implementing constituencies are Asunafo North and Asunafo South in the Ahafo, and Tain and Banda constituencies in the Bono region.

Global Media Foundation (GLOMeF), human rights and anti-corruption advocacy organisation, Tim Africa Aid Ghana, and the West Africa AIDS Foundation are the project implementing NGOs.

The project aimed at mobilizing critical election actors at regional, district and community levels for active engagement in addressing party vigilantism and other election-related conflicts increase responsiveness of Election Management Bodies (EMBs).

It further seeks to increase the capacity and knowledge of citizens and groups to engage and influence political party’s manifestos, and presidential and parliamentary candidates around issues of inclusive and sustainable development.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of GLOMeF, the leading implementer, explained the project would also address ensure inclusion of vulnerable groups towards addressing vigilantism and election-related conflicts.

It will embark on community outreach programmes using infomercials, posters and animations to sensitize citizens on effects of vigilantism and election related violence.

Mr Ahenu said traditional and social media campaigns would be employed to encourage all-inclusive discussions on social issues as well as emphasise on measures for rapid response to emerging electoral risks for quick resolution.

