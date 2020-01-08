news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - Standard Chartered as part of its activities and in fulfilment of the Bank’s global initiative “Futuremakers”, has organized an outreach to the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre at Kokomlemle, Accra.



Led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Mansa Nettey, the staff voluntarily assisted caretakers and students at the Centre in various educational and recreational activities, which included painting, reading, bead making and paper art.

The Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre was established 21 years ago with six children and currently has about 30 students.

It aims to train and support children with autism, by providing them with independent living skills through training to facilitate their re-inclusion into mainstream society whiles creating awareness about the disorder which has no known cause or cure.

Mrs Serwaa Quaynor, Founder and Director of the Centre, praised Standard Chartered for their visit and called for more support for people living with autism in the country.

She used the visit to call on more corporate bodies to emulate the example of Standard Chartered.

“Futuremakers” by Standard Chartered is the Bank’s new global initiative aimed at tackling inequality and seeks to promote greater economic inclusion for young people in the communities in which the Bank operates.

The initiative aims to raise funds between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow and is built on the three pillars of Education, Entrepreneurship and Employability.

Standard Chartered has an employee volunteering programme where each employee has three days paid leave to support social causes in selected communities by contributing with their skills set and expertise.

Under Employee Volunteering, the unique skills of the Bank and employees are used to share skills and build the capacity of young people to access jobs and economic opportunities that will help close the inequality gap.

Standard Chartered has a long history of contributing to social and economic development and supporting communities in the countries where it operates. Investing in communities is one of the three priorities of the Bank-wide sustainability strategy along with contributing to sustainable economic growth and being a responsible company.

