news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, Sept.4, GNA – Stakeholders at a validation Workshop has successfully validated the Draft Youth Policy Statement, which seeks to improve upon the current document on youth development in the country.

The Regional Validation Process centred on thematic areas such as: Economic empowerment, Youth Health and wellbeing, Education, Skills development and Innovation, Participation and Governance, Mainstreaming, institutional framework for youth development and Youth development programmes.

Speaking at the Validation session, a Member of the Technical Committee Reviewing the 2010 National Youth Policy ,Mr Alexander Bankole Williams said the various reviews on the existing documents when completed, would pave way for the launch of the new document to become operational from January 2020.

The review of the policy is in line with section 11. 2.1 of the 2010 National Youth policy call for a review after every five years.

Mr Williams said the review of the policy was in line with government's current developmental plans and other relevant international treaties and conventions as ratified by the state.

The Committee Member said updating data on the youth to serve as reference for any development planning was also imperative, "we actually put together what we now deem the relevant policy statement that should chart the course of youth development in the next 10 years".

The Western Regional Director of the National Youth Authority Mr. Anthony Baah said the policy designed in 2010 was out of date to address the challenges of the youths of today, hence, the need for the review and validation by stakeholders to pave way for the new one.

He said the Authority could not review the policy because of late implementation, which started in 2014.

GNA