news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Manyaro (U/E), Jan. 8, GNA - Pe Ditungdine Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, has called on stakeholders to promote the advancement of young people in the country as they are the force for national development.

He said the nation would succeed if it paid great attention to its young people and involved them in sustainable development activities.

Pe Adiali-Ayagitam made the call on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Kassena-Nankana Traditional Area at the celebration of the Nemoro-Fao festival at Manyaro in the Kasseana-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The festival is celebrated annually to thank the ancestral spirits for peace, unity and a good harvest at the end of the farming season.

“The implementation of good sustainable development policies would make good economic growth and enhance the living standards of the people in the communities and the entire region”, he said.

Pe Adiali-Ayagitam said government has charted a path for development aimed at making the livelihood conditions of the people better and was fast transforming the local economy through the introduction of its flagship programmes among others.

“These social intervention policies including the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’ and the Nation Builders Corps among others are laudable policies worth patronizing to improve the economic conditions and maintain a robust job creation environment”, he said.

Pe Adiali-Ayagitam said it was not good that large numbers of the youth were migrating from the north to the southern part of the country in search of non-existent jobs and called on government to focus on sustaining the social intervention policies.

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, in a speech, read on his behalf by Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, said young people remain a key segment of the population and government would continue to ensure sustainable development oriented programmes were developed to promote their growth.

He said more policies by government were being programmed to enforce the involvement of the youth in the decision-making process so as to give them the opportunity to contribute meaningfully towards their own development.

He said comprehensive Vocational and Technical Education Training (TVET) programmes have been established to build and equip state-of – the-art technical training centres that would offer training in various trades.

The Nemoro Festival brought together chiefs, sons and daughters of the area to tell the story of the rich culture in the area through traditional drumming and dancing.

GNA